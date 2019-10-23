Hold perpetrators to account to stop recurrence: FM on Rohingya crisis

“If we do not want to see a recurrence of the Rohingya crisis we should hold the perpetrators accountable,” he told the NAM ministers meet ahead of the 18th Summit of Heads of State and Government of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) in Baku on Wednesday.

The Summit will be held on Oct 25-26. Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is expected to join the Summit.

The foreign minister expressed “dissatisfaction” on Myanmar’s role in the process of solving the Rohingya crisis, the foreign ministry said.

He raised the issue that despite giving commitments to ensure conducive environment in Northern Rakhine State and to take back the Rohingyas, Myanmar has not yet taken back any of the Rohingyas till date.

He urged the international community, particularly the ASEAN neighbors of Myanmar to remain engaged with Myanmar to reach a solution of this crisis.

Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman decided to join the NAM movement in 1973 in its Algiers’ Summit.

The foreign minister said Bangladesh has been a “strong believer” in the goals of the Movement.

He highlighted how Bangladesh’s policy closely aligns with the NAM principles.

He also focused on the significance of South-South Cooperation for achieving SDGs in his speech.

At the sidelines of the ministerial meeting, the Foreign Minister also participated in a side event titled “Promoting Peace and Sustainable Development through South-South and Triangular Cooperation”, organised by Azerbaijan, Islamic Development Bank and South Centre as a speaker at the opening session.

Deputy Foreign Minister of Azerbaijan Mahmud Mammad-Guliyev also attended the session.