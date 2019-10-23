Home > Bangladesh

High Court bans fuel sales for unfit vehicles

  Staff Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 23 Oct 2019 02:41 PM BdST Updated: 23 Oct 2019 02:41 PM BdST

The High Court has banned fuel sales to unfit vehicles until fitness certificates are renewed.

Justice Md Nazrul Islam Talukder and Justice KM Hafizul Alam passed the order after hearing reports from Bangladesh Road Transport Authority and police on Wednesday.

On July 23, the court ordered the owners of 479,320 vehicles to renew their fitness certificates in two months, beginning Aug 1.

During the period, only 89,269 vehicles received fitness certificates following the HC order, according to the reports.

 

More to follow

