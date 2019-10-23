High Court bans fuel sales for unfit vehicles
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 23 Oct 2019 02:41 PM BdST Updated: 23 Oct 2019 02:41 PM BdST
The High Court has banned fuel sales to unfit vehicles until fitness certificates are renewed.
Justice Md Nazrul Islam Talukder and Justice KM Hafizul Alam passed the order after hearing reports from Bangladesh Road Transport Authority and police on Wednesday.
During the period, only 89,269 vehicles received fitness certificates following the HC order, according to the reports.
More to follow
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- High Court bans fuel sales for unfit vehicles
- New list of 2,730 educational institutions qualified for MPO published
- 16,000 undistributed books confiscated from school storeroom
- Casino links: Swechchhasebak League president removed
- Abducted BNP leader found dead in Rangamati
- President Hamid invites Japanese emperor to visit Bangladesh in 2022
- Murder suspect killed in Chattogram ‘shootout’
- ‘Become entrepreneurs, generate jobs for Bangladeshis’, Joy advises youths
- Relative of Bhola man whose Facebook account was hacked reported missing
- PM asks transport owners to give drivers proper work time, rest for road safety
Most Read
- New list of 2,730 educational institutions qualified for MPO published
- Only Bangabandhu, Hasina and Joy’s photos can be used in posters: Salman F Rahman
- FICA lends support to cricketers’ strike for ‘fair conditions’
- Players’ strike is part of conspiracy to destabilise Bangladesh cricket: BCB president
- 300 wild animal hides seized in Dhaka, two jailed
- Malaysia's Mahathir stands by Kashmir comments despite palm oil boycott by India traders
- Police sub-inspector detained for ‘killing youth on mobile phone theft charges’
- NBR investigating ex-BCL gen secy, MP Nazrul Islam Babu’s assets
- Relative of Bhola man whose Facebook account was hacked reported missing
- Over to EU on Brexit delay, Johnson says after parliament rejects swift decision