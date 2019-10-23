Government makes 156 officers additional secretaries
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 23 Oct 2019 08:55 PM BdST Updated: 23 Oct 2019 10:05 PM BdST
The government has promoted 156 administrative officers to the rank of additional secretary from joint secretary.
Related Files
The public administration ministry issued an order on the promotion Wednesday night.
With the new ones, the number of additional secretaries now stands at 609 against 122 permanent posts of the rank.
The newly promoted officials have been made officers on special duty or OSD.
They have not yet been deputed.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Government makes 156 officers additional secretaries
- Bangladesh enforcing much-awaited road safety law from Nov 1
- BCB chief meets Hasina amid player strike
- Ensure safety and maintenance of aircraft, says PM Hasina
- High Court bans fuel sales for unfit vehicles
- New list of 2,730 educational institutions qualified for MPO published
- 16,000 undistributed books confiscated from school storeroom
- Casino links: Swechchhasebak League president removed
- Abducted BNP leader found dead in Rangamati
- President Hamid invites Japanese emperor to visit Bangladesh in 2022
Most Read
- New list of 2,730 educational institutions qualified for MPO published
- Only Bangabandhu, Hasina and Joy’s photos can be used in posters: Salman F Rahman
- NBR investigating ex-BCL gen secy, MP Nazrul Islam Babu’s assets
- British police find 39 dead in truck container, arrest driver
- Striking players demand BCB revenue portion, fair pay for female cricketers
- FICA lends support to cricketers’ strike for ‘fair conditions’
- ‘Become entrepreneurs, generate jobs for Bangladeshis’, Joy at Young Bangla event
- Over to EU on Brexit delay, Johnson says after parliament rejects swift decision
- BCB chief meets Hasina amid player strike
- All 10 RACE Asset Management mutual funds trading below half the face value