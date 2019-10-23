Home > Bangladesh

Government makes 156 officers additional secretaries

  Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com

Published: 23 Oct 2019 08:55 PM BdST

The government has promoted 156 administrative officers to the rank of additional secretary from joint secretary.
The public administration ministry issued an order on the promotion Wednesday night.

With the new ones, the number of additional secretaries now stands at 609 against 122 permanent posts of the rank.

The newly promoted officials have been made officers on special duty or OSD.

They have not yet been deputed.

