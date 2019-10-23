Ensure safety and maintenance of aircraft, says PM Hasina

"We all should care for safety and maintenance of the Biman aircraft bought by the hard-earned public money,” Hasina said at the closing ceremony of a seminar on international flight safety in Dhaka on Wednesday.

“We should never forget that there is no alternative to professional skills and honesty. The country's image is related to it too.”

“Operating airplanes is a highly technical profession. Expertise is the most important factor here. Professionalism enhances self-confidence,” Hasina said.

The government is committed to making air travel safe, comfortable and hassle-free. “As part of the effort, we've started the construction of a third terminal at Shahjalal International Airport," said Hasina.

The new terminal is expected to provide services to about 1.2 billion passengers a year, which is two and a half times the existing capacity.

Sharing her plan to elevate the airport in the tourist town of Cox's Bazar to international standards, Hasina said, "We want to develop the airport focusing on the geographic position of the country."

Highlighting a slew of projects taken by her government for the development of civil aviation, the prime minister said, “We are working to make the Saidpur airport a regional hub for further strengthening connectivity with neighbouring countries, including Nepal and Bhutan.”

Hasina mentioned Biman’s purchase of 10 new aircraft from the Boeing Company, “We want to connect the country to the whole world through aviation and we're working towards it. We’ve bought the modern aircraft to meet the goal.”

“The modern aircraft are suitable for operating long-haul flights from Dhaka to New York, Toronto and Sydney. Taking this into account, we're working to upgrade the civil aviation authority to category-1."