Ensure safety and maintenance of aircraft, says PM Hasina
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 23 Oct 2019 04:44 PM BdST Updated: 23 Oct 2019 04:44 PM BdST
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has called for safety and maintenance of Biman Bangladesh aircraft.
"We all should care for safety and maintenance of the Biman aircraft bought by the hard-earned public money,” Hasina said at the closing ceremony of a seminar on international flight safety in Dhaka on Wednesday.
“We should never forget that there is no alternative to professional skills and honesty. The country's image is related to it too.”
“Operating airplanes is a highly technical profession. Expertise is the most important factor here. Professionalism enhances self-confidence,” Hasina said.
The government is committed to making air travel safe, comfortable and hassle-free. “As part of the effort, we've started the construction of a third terminal at Shahjalal International Airport," said Hasina.
The new terminal is expected to provide services to about 1.2 billion passengers a year, which is two and a half times the existing capacity.
Sharing her plan to elevate the airport in the tourist town of Cox's Bazar to international standards, Hasina said, "We want to develop the airport focusing on the geographic position of the country."
Highlighting a slew of projects taken by her government for the development of civil aviation, the prime minister said, “We are working to make the Saidpur airport a regional hub for further strengthening connectivity with neighbouring countries, including Nepal and Bhutan.”
Hasina mentioned Biman’s purchase of 10 new aircraft from the Boeing Company, “We want to connect the country to the whole world through aviation and we're working towards it. We’ve bought the modern aircraft to meet the goal.”
“The modern aircraft are suitable for operating long-haul flights from Dhaka to New York, Toronto and Sydney. Taking this into account, we're working to upgrade the civil aviation authority to category-1."
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- High Court bans fuel sales for unfit vehicles
- New list of 2,730 educational institutions qualified for MPO published
- 16,000 undistributed books confiscated from school storeroom
- Casino links: Swechchhasebak League president removed
- Abducted BNP leader found dead in Rangamati
- President Hamid invites Japanese emperor to visit Bangladesh in 2022
- Murder suspect killed in Chattogram ‘shootout’
- ‘Become entrepreneurs, generate jobs for Bangladeshis’, Joy advises youths
- Relative of Bhola man whose Facebook account was hacked reported missing
- PM asks transport owners to give drivers proper work time, rest for road safety
Most Read
- New list of 2,730 educational institutions qualified for MPO published
- Only Bangabandhu, Hasina and Joy’s photos can be used in posters: Salman F Rahman
- FICA lends support to cricketers’ strike for ‘fair conditions’
- Players’ strike is part of conspiracy to destabilise Bangladesh cricket: BCB president
- 300 wild animal hides seized in Dhaka, two jailed
- Malaysia's Mahathir stands by Kashmir comments despite palm oil boycott by India traders
- Police sub-inspector detained for ‘killing youth on mobile phone theft charges’
- NBR investigating ex-BCL gen secy, MP Nazrul Islam Babu’s assets
- Relative of Bhola man whose Facebook account was hacked reported missing
- Over to EU on Brexit delay, Johnson says after parliament rejects swift decision