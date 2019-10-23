Casino links: Swechchhasebak League president removed
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 23 Oct 2019 12:57 PM BdST Updated: 23 Oct 2019 12:57 PM BdST
Swechchhasebak League President Mollah Md Abu Kausar has been removed from his post in the party for his alleged links to illicit casinos.
“He was relieved of his duty as per a directive from Awami League President Sheikh Hasina,” said the ruling party’s General Secretary Obaidul Quader at a meeting in Dhaka on Wednesday.
More to follow
