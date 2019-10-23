Home > Bangladesh

Casino links: Swechchhasebak League president removed

  Staff Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Swechchhasebak League President Mollah Md Abu Kausar has been removed from his post in the party for his alleged links to illicit casinos.

“He was relieved of his duty as per a directive from Awami League President Sheikh Hasina,” said the ruling party’s General Secretary Obaidul Quader at a meeting in Dhaka on Wednesday.
 
