‘Become entrepreneurs, generate jobs for Bangladeshis’, Joy at Young Bangla event
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 23 Oct 2019 12:43 AM BdST Updated: 23 Oct 2019 01:04 AM BdST
Sajeeb Wazed Joy has urged the young Bangladeshis to become entrepreneurs and create jobs for others as well instead of focusing on getting jobs for themselves after study.
He made the call in his address to a group of youths at Youth on Politics, a session of Young Bangla with Sajeeb Wazed, an event organised by the ruling Awami League’s research wing Centre for Research and Information or CRI at a Dhaka hotel on Tuesday.
The prime minister’s ICT affairs advisor highlighted the possibilities of the IT sector as the government is focusing on its “Digital Bangladesh| initiative.
“Please don’t focus only on getting jobs. Our economy is expanding. Become entrepreneurs and stand on your own feet,” Joy said.
“Don’t depend on others, the government or any organisation or company,” he added.
Youths atrtending the Young Bangla with Sajeeb Wazed, an event organised by Centre for Research and Information or CRI at a Dhaka hotel on Tuesday. Photo: Mahmud Zaman Ovi
“Open your own firm. You may think what the country and the people stand to gain if you do business. You will be able to employ others in your company,” he said.
“Please come forward and do something on your own for the country,” he added.
“Thousands of young people are getting degrees from schools, colleges and universities every year but most of them don’t have the scope to get government jobs because the number of government jobs is only 5,000,” he said.
“If you take initiative to do business, open a small shop, or start freelancing, you will pay taxes. These taxes will be added to our economy and used to serve the people.”
“Your initiatives will take the country and the people forward in this way,” he said.
“We have trained freelancers and now we have over 600,000 freelancers, which is second in the world,” he said.
Joy also took questions from the youths and gave his take on criticisms of the development achieved by the Awami League government.
In response to criticism over lack of employment, he said: “It’s not right. Our unemployment rate is 4.2 percent only. Economically, it is considered as total employment because 100 percent employment is impossible.”
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- ‘Become entrepreneurs, generate jobs for Bangladeshis’, Joy advises youths
- Relative of Bhola man whose Facebook account was hacked reported missing
- PM asks transport owners to give drivers proper work time, rest for road safety
- Police sub-inspector detained for ‘killing youth on mobile phone theft charges’
- Bhola SP says his Facebook account is hacked
- Bangladeshi man, who worked for 17 years in Kuwait, dies on his way home
- Seven get death for rape and murder of housewife in Joypurhat
- Man dies after son hits him with rod in Gazipur
- Two die as motorbike crashes into roadside pond in Kushtia
- 300 wild animal hides seized in Dhaka, two jailed
Most Read
- 300 wild animal hides seized in Dhaka, two jailed
- Players’ strike is part of conspiracy to destabilise Bangladesh cricket: BCB president
- Bhola court sends 3 to jail in digital security case
- FICA lends support to cricketers’ strike for ‘fair conditions’
- Bangladesh cricketers go on strike for pay hike
- Bangladeshi man, who worked for 17 years in Kuwait, dies on his way home
- BNP leader Harunur Rashid jailed for five years for dodging tax
- High Court issues rule on draft law against arresting civil servants without permission
- Bangladesh, EU start post-2020 agenda discussion
- Thai king strips 'disloyal' royal consort of titles, military ranks: palace statement