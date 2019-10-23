BCB chief meets Hasina amid player strike

He was accompanied by Naimur Rahman Durjoy, BCB director and president of Cricketers Welfare Association of Bangladesh, or CWAB, on his Wednesday afternoon visit to Ganabhaban, the prime minister’s official residence.

“We are ready to accept all demands by the players. But they are not answering phone calls,” Nazmul Hassan told reporters while departing from Ganabhaban.

"They are behaving in this manner not just for money. There might be another reason."

When asked about his discussion with Hasina, Nazmul said: “I have informed her about the situation. She had already heard about the matter.”

Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan along with 60 other cricketers announced a strike from a news conference at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka on Monday and put forward an 11-point demand.