BCB chief meets Hasina amid player strike
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 23 Oct 2019 05:08 PM BdST Updated: 23 Oct 2019 05:08 PM BdST
Bangladesh Cricket Board President Nazmul Hassan has met with Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to discuss the ongoing strike by cricket players over a pay hike and other demands.
He was accompanied by Naimur Rahman Durjoy, BCB director and president of Cricketers Welfare Association of Bangladesh, or CWAB, on his Wednesday afternoon visit to Ganabhaban, the prime minister’s official residence.
“We are ready to accept all demands by the players. But they are not answering phone calls,” Nazmul Hassan told reporters while departing from Ganabhaban.
"They are behaving in this manner not just for money. There might be another reason."
When asked about his discussion with Hasina, Nazmul said: “I have informed her about the situation. She had already heard about the matter.”
Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan along with 60 other cricketers announced a strike from a news conference at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka on Monday and put forward an 11-point demand.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- BCB chief meets Hasina amid player strike
- Ensure safety and maintenance of aircraft, says PM Hasina
- High Court bans fuel sales for unfit vehicles
- New list of 2,730 educational institutions qualified for MPO published
- 16,000 undistributed books confiscated from school storeroom
- Casino links: Swechchhasebak League president removed
- Abducted BNP leader found dead in Rangamati
- President Hamid invites Japanese emperor to visit Bangladesh in 2022
- Murder suspect killed in Chattogram ‘shootout’
- ‘Become entrepreneurs, generate jobs for Bangladeshis’, Joy advises youths
Most Read
- New list of 2,730 educational institutions qualified for MPO published
- Only Bangabandhu, Hasina and Joy’s photos can be used in posters: Salman F Rahman
- FICA lends support to cricketers’ strike for ‘fair conditions’
- NBR investigating ex-BCL gen secy, MP Nazrul Islam Babu’s assets
- Players’ strike is part of conspiracy to destabilise Bangladesh cricket: BCB president
- Over to EU on Brexit delay, Johnson says after parliament rejects swift decision
- 300 wild animal hides seized in Dhaka, two jailed
- ‘Become entrepreneurs, generate jobs for Bangladeshis’, Joy at Young Bangla event
- All 10 RACE Asset Management mutual funds trading below half the face value
- Police sub-inspector detained for ‘killing youth on mobile phone theft charges’