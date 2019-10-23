Bangladesh enforcing much-awaited road safety law from Nov 1

The Road Transport and Highways Division announced the date in a gazette notification on Wednesday.

The government earlier issued a gazette on the ‘Road Transport Act 2018’ on Oct 8 last year, but it did not come into effect.

The government passed the law by toughening punishment of drivers involved in road crashes following unprecedented student protests for justice for two college students’ death in an accident last year.

The Act stipulates that whoever causes the death of any person by rash or negligent driving of any vehicle or riding on any public way not amounting to culpable homicide shall be punished with imprisonment for a term which may extend to five years, or with up to Tk 500,000 fines, or with both, no matter what the Penal Code says about such cases.

The High Court had issued a rule asking the authorities why their failure to implement the law by publishing a gazette would not be declared illegal and beyond their jurisdiction after hearing a writ petition.

Transport owners and workers have protested against the new law, terming the punishment “unreasonably tough”.

Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan and Law Minister Anisul Huq have recently hinted at changing the law, but Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader has ruled out the possibilities of reviewing the law.