ACC issues overseas travel ban on Whip Shamsul, MP Shawon, 20 others
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 23 Oct 2019 10:24 PM BdST Updated: 23 Oct 2019 10:32 PM BdST
The ACC has issued an overseas travel ban on 22 people, including the ruling Awami League’s Parliament Whip Shamsul Hoque Chowdhury and Nurunnabi Chowdhury Shawon MP, a Jubo League leader.
The national antigraft agency is investigating all of them over allegations that they made hugs fortunes through corruption and other irregularities.
The Anti-Corruption Commission’s Director Syed Iqbal Hossain, who is heading the inquiries, sent a letter on Wednesday to the immigration department of police’s Special Branch asking them to bar the 22 people from travelling abroad.
The ACC found truth in initial investigations into complaints of money laundering by the 22 people, Iqbal said in the letter.
“Reliable sources have confirmed that the 22 people have been trying to flee abroad. So steps are requested to bar them from travelling abroad,” the ACC investigator said.
The others mentioned in the letter include controversial contractor SM Golam Kibria Shamim alias GK Shamim, and former Public Works Department chief engineer Mohammad Rafiqul Islam and additional chief engineer Abdul Hye, who had allegedly helped Shamim win government contracts illegally.
Shamim was arrested after the government launched a crackdown last month on illegal gambling at sport clubs, contract-grabbing, extortion and corruption, especially by operatives of the ruling party and its affiliates.
Many others arrested in the drives or named in investigations as part of the crackdown also face the ACC travel ban.
They include expelled Jubo League leaders Ismail Hossain Chowdhury Samrat, Enamul Hoque Arman and Khaled Mahmud Bhuiyan, Mohammedan Sporting Club’s Director-in-Charge Md Lokman Hossain Bhuiyan and his wife Nabila Lokman, Kalabagan Krira Chakra President Mohammad Shafiqul Alam Firoz, alleged online casino operator Salim Prodhan, ward councillor Habibur Rahman Mizan.
Local Awami League leaders Enamul Haque Enu, his brother Rupon Bhuiyan and associate and Wanderers Club employee Abul Kalam Azad, expelled Jubo League leader Kazi Anisur Rahman and his wife Sumi Rahman, ward councillor AKM Mominul Haque alias Sayeed Commissioner, owner of Zakir Enterprise in Dhaka’s Kakrail Md Zakir Hossain and owner of Shafique Enterprise at Segunbagicha Md Shafiqul Islam also face the ban.
Former NRB Global Bank managing director Proshanta Kumar Halder is also named in the ACC letter.
Most of the 22, including Shamsul and Shawon, feature on a list of around 50 people being investigated on allegation of amassing “huge” illegal wealth.
The commission will launch formal investigation by prosecuting the suspects if it finds anything substantial in the initial investigations into alleged illegal wealth and money laundering.
Whip Shamsul, an MP from Chattogram who is also the secretary general of Chattogram Abahani, had criticised the drives on sporting clubs in the crackdown on illegal gambling.
The Bangladesh Bank has already frozen bank accounts of Jubo League leader Shawon, the Awami League MP from Bhola-3, and his wife Farzana Chowdhury.
The ACC launched the enquiry on Sept 30 by forming a team under the supervision of Director General (special investigation) Sayeed Mahbub Khan and headed by Iqbal.
The other members of the team are deputy directors Md Jahangir Alam and Salahuddin Ahmed and assistant directors Neyamul Ahsan Gazi and Mamunur Rashid Chowdhury.
The ACC is also exchanging information with the law enforcers and the Bangladesh Bank for the investigation.
