Abducted BNP leader found dead in Rangamati

Dipumoy, 45, a former Union Parishad chairman and senior vice-president of BNP’s Rajasthali Upazila unit, was abducted by a group of unidentified people on Tuesday afternoon, according to the complaint made by his family with Rajasthali police.

“Dipumoy was found shot dead in the Upazila’s Zeromile area in the early hours of Wednesday,” said Mofzal Ahmed, chief of Rajasthali Police Station.

“Before killing, a gang of armed men kidnapped him while he was returning home from work,” said Md Shah Alam, president of BNP’s Rangamati unit.

Police are looking for the perpetrators, said OC Ahmed.