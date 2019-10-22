Two die as motorbike crashes into roadside pond in Kushtia
Kushtia Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 22 Oct 2019 01:10 PM BdST Updated: 22 Oct 2019 01:10 PM BdST
Two people have been killed after a motorbike plunged into a roadside pond in Kushtia’s Khoksha Upazila.
The incident took place on the Kushtia-Rajbari road at the Upazila’s Goshaidangi area around 12:30am on Tuesday, said ABM Mehedi Masud, chief of Khoksha Police Station.
The dead have been identified as Zia, 40, and Md Hassan, 30. The critically injured Shafi, 40, was taken to a local hospital.
“The three used to run a joint business. They were travelling to Rajbari’s Pangsha Upazila from Kumarkhali’s Shelaidaha riding on a motorbike to enjoy a circus exhibition,” said OC Masud.
“The vehicle veered out of control and went off the road into the pond, leaving Zia dead on the spot.”
A fire service team recovered the Hassan’s body from the pond.
The bodies were taken to Kushtia General Hospital’s morgue for autopsy.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Bangladeshi man, who worked for 17 years in Kuwait, dies on his way home
- Seven get death for rape and murder of housewife in Joypurhat
- Man dies after son hits him with rod in Gazipur
- Two die as motorbike crashes into roadside pond in Kushtia
- 300 wild animal hides seized in Dhaka, two jailed
- Bhola court sends 3 to jail in digital security case
- High Court issues rule on draft law against arresting civil servants without permission
- BNP leader Harunur Rashid jailed for five years for dodging tax
- Protest leaders in Bhola demand death to Facebook user for blasphemy
- Man’s mutilated body found in luggage in Mymensingh
Most Read
- Bangladesh cricketers go on strike for pay hike
- BNP leader Harunur Rashid jailed for five years for dodging tax
- 300 wild animal hides seized in Dhaka, two jailed
- Bhola court sends 3 to jail in digital security case
- Protest leaders in Bhola demand death to Facebook user for blasphemy
- Man’s mutilated body found in luggage in Mymensingh
- Bangladesh, EU start post-2020 agenda discussion
- High Court issues rule on draft law against arresting civil servants without permission
- Hasina seeks help to fight malicious Facebook posts citing deadly Bhola clashes
- Four die in clashes between police and locals in Bhola