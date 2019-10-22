Home > Bangladesh

Two die as motorbike crashes into roadside pond in Kushtia

  Kushtia Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 22 Oct 2019 01:10 PM BdST Updated: 22 Oct 2019 01:10 PM BdST

Two people have been killed after a motorbike plunged into a roadside pond in Kushtia’s Khoksha Upazila.

The incident took place on the Kushtia-Rajbari road at the Upazila’s Goshaidangi area around 12:30am on Tuesday, said ABM Mehedi Masud, chief of Khoksha Police Station.

The dead have been identified as Zia, 40, and Md Hassan, 30. The critically injured Shafi, 40, was taken to a local hospital.

“The three used to run a joint business. They were travelling to Rajbari’s Pangsha Upazila from Kumarkhali’s Shelaidaha riding on a motorbike to enjoy a circus exhibition,” said OC Masud.

“The vehicle veered out of control and went off the road into the pond, leaving Zia dead on the spot.”

A fire service team recovered the Hassan’s body from the pond.

The bodies were taken to Kushtia General Hospital’s morgue for autopsy.  

