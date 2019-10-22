Home > Bangladesh

Seven get death for rape and murder of housewife in Joypurhat

  Joypurhat Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 22 Oct 2019 02:05 PM BdST Updated: 22 Oct 2019 02:05 PM BdST

A Joypurhat court has sentenced seven people to death for raping and murdering a housewife in 2017.

A judge of Women and Children Repression Prevention Tribunal passed the verdict on Tuesday.

More to follow

