Seven get death for rape and murder of housewife in Joypurhat
Joypurhat Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 22 Oct 2019 02:05 PM BdST Updated: 22 Oct 2019 02:05 PM BdST
A Joypurhat court has sentenced seven people to death for raping and murdering a housewife in 2017.
A judge of Women and Children Repression Prevention Tribunal passed the verdict on Tuesday.
More to follow
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Bangladeshi man, who worked for 17 years in Kuwait, dies on his way home
- Seven get death for rape and murder of housewife in Joypurhat
- Man dies after son hits him with rod in Gazipur
- Two die as motorbike crashes into roadside pond in Kushtia
- 300 wild animal hides seized in Dhaka, two jailed
- Bhola court sends 3 to jail in digital security case
- High Court issues rule on draft law against arresting civil servants without permission
- BNP leader Harunur Rashid jailed for five years for dodging tax
- Protest leaders in Bhola demand death to Facebook user for blasphemy
- Man’s mutilated body found in luggage in Mymensingh
Most Read
- Bangladesh cricketers go on strike for pay hike
- BNP leader Harunur Rashid jailed for five years for dodging tax
- 300 wild animal hides seized in Dhaka, two jailed
- Bhola court sends 3 to jail in digital security case
- Protest leaders in Bhola demand death to Facebook user for blasphemy
- Man’s mutilated body found in luggage in Mymensingh
- Bangladesh, EU start post-2020 agenda discussion
- High Court issues rule on draft law against arresting civil servants without permission
- Hasina seeks help to fight malicious Facebook posts citing deadly Bhola clashes
- Four die in clashes between police and locals in Bhola