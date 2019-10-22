Police sub-inspector detained for ‘killing youth on mobile phone theft charges’
Chattogram Bureau, bdnews24.com
Published: 22 Oct 2019 07:25 PM BdST Updated: 22 Oct 2019 07:25 PM BdST
A police sub-inspector has been detained in Chattogram’s Sitakunda on charges of beating a young man to death for allegedly stealing a mobile phone of his sister.
Police detained Sub-Inspector Parvez Raihan and the husband of his sister after recovering the body of Ejahar Mia, 27, a shipyard worker from Balur Rasta under Bhatiari union, on Tuesday.
Ejahar died at a local hospital in the morning allegedly after being beaten by Parvez on Monday night.
Citing a case started by Ejahar’s family, Chattogram Superintendent of Police Nur-e-Alam Mina said Parvez’s sister lost her mobile phone a week ago.
They suspected Ejahar had stolen the phone, but he did not return it following an arbitration organised by the chairman of the local union council.
As photos and other stuffs continued to be sent from the mobile phone, SI Parvez asked Ejahar’s family on Monday to send him over once he was back from work.
Ejahar was beaten up when his parents-in-law took him to Parvez’s home on Monday night, according to the case.
The worker fell ill afterwards and was admitted to the hospital the next morning. He died later.
