PM asks transport owners to give drivers proper work time, rest for road safety

She made the call during a discussion marking the National Road Safety Day on Tuesday.

“I doubt transport owners look into issues such as how long the driver drives and if they had enough food and rest,” remarked Hasina.

“They, too, need rest and enough food. They need some time of their own.”

The prime minister called for stopping the tendency to ‘overtake’ other vehicles while driving on the roads as the ‘unfair competition’ causes road accidents.

“Not only are the government and drivers, but also the people are responsible for ensuring safe roads. I hope everyone will perform their duties,” she said.

“Every road accident victim belongs to a family. We need to think about the future of their family if someone dies in road accident.”

Hasina was critical of the mindset to blame only the driver in case of a road accident.

“The government has constructed pedestrian footbridges, underpasses, pavements but the pedestrians do not follow the rules.

“They just gesture a moving vehicle to stop and runs across. The pedestrians should understand that the vehicle is a machine and takes time to stop even if the driver brakes.”

“Even the young men and women avoid the footbridge next to them and cross the street.

Now should we blame the driver if an accident occurs? They are not supposed to cross the road that way,” said the prime minister.

“There are certain rules of using public transport. Who will be responsible if I keep my hand outside the car and then meet an accident? We have an advantage of having a court order if we file a writ petition. But it should be focused on who’s responsible.”

Hasina suggested the drivers and pedestrians to remain alert on using mobile phones to prevent road accidents.

“You are aware that most of the countries have banned the use of mobile phone while driving... Pedestrians should not use mobile phones while walking. I’ve seen people talking on mobile phone while walking beside the rail tracks, totally unaware that a train is approaching.”

Hasina gave directives to make the footpaths free from encroachers. “There’s no place left on the footpaths. People park their cars indiscriminately. In many shopping malls, the authorities show parking space on the plan but later rent out the spaces for shops.”

“Traffic toll system should be introduced in cases of illegal parking. We may introduce a system offering commission for those who will collect bigger amounts in fines.”

She ordered measures against those who increase the size of their vehicles defying rules.

Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader, Chairman of Parliamentary Standing Committee on Road Transport Ministry Ekabbar Hossain, Bangladesh Road Transport Workers Federation Acting President Shajahan Khan, Road Transport Secretary Nazrul Islam, Secretary General of Bangladesh Road Transport Owners Association Khandaker Enayet Ullah, and Nirapad Sarak Chai President Iliyas Kanchan were present in the discussion.