Man dies after son hits him with rod in Gazipur

The incident took place at the Upazila’s Latifpur in the early hours of Tuesday, said Md Liakat Ali, chief of Sreepur Police Station.

The dead man, Abdul Wadud Babul, was a teacher in a girls’ high school in Kapasia.

Police arrested his son Emdad Hashmi Ratul, 25, a third-year student at the English Department in Daffodil University.

“There was a strained relationship between the man and his son as Wadud could not provide money to meet the demand of Ratul. On Monday night, they had an altercation on the issue,” said OC Liakat.

“At one point, Ratul became angry and hit his father on the head with a rod. Later, Babul was taken to Sreepur Upazila Health Complex where the doctor declared him dead.”

The body was sent to Shahid Tajuddin Ahmad Medical College’s morgue for an autopsy.