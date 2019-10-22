Man dies after son hits him with rod in Gazipur
Gazipur Correspondent, IANS/bdnews24.com
Published: 22 Oct 2019 01:49 PM BdST Updated: 22 Oct 2019 01:49 PM BdST
A 55-year-old teacher has died after his son struck him with a rod in Gazipur’s Sreepur Upazila.
The incident took place at the Upazila’s Latifpur in the early hours of Tuesday, said Md Liakat Ali, chief of Sreepur Police Station.
The dead man, Abdul Wadud Babul, was a teacher in a girls’ high school in Kapasia.
Police arrested his son Emdad Hashmi Ratul, 25, a third-year student at the English Department in Daffodil University.
“There was a strained relationship between the man and his son as Wadud could not provide money to meet the demand of Ratul. On Monday night, they had an altercation on the issue,” said OC Liakat.
“At one point, Ratul became angry and hit his father on the head with a rod. Later, Babul was taken to Sreepur Upazila Health Complex where the doctor declared him dead.”
The body was sent to Shahid Tajuddin Ahmad Medical College’s morgue for an autopsy.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Bangladeshi man, who worked for 17 years in Kuwait, dies on his way home
- Seven get death for rape and murder of housewife in Joypurhat
- Man dies after son hits him with rod in Gazipur
- Two die as motorbike crashes into roadside pond in Kushtia
- 300 wild animal hides seized in Dhaka, two jailed
- Bhola court sends 3 to jail in digital security case
- High Court issues rule on draft law against arresting civil servants without permission
- BNP leader Harunur Rashid jailed for five years for dodging tax
- Protest leaders in Bhola demand death to Facebook user for blasphemy
- Man’s mutilated body found in luggage in Mymensingh
Most Read
- Bangladesh cricketers go on strike for pay hike
- BNP leader Harunur Rashid jailed for five years for dodging tax
- 300 wild animal hides seized in Dhaka, two jailed
- Bhola court sends 3 to jail in digital security case
- Protest leaders in Bhola demand death to Facebook user for blasphemy
- Man’s mutilated body found in luggage in Mymensingh
- Bangladesh, EU start post-2020 agenda discussion
- High Court issues rule on draft law against arresting civil servants without permission
- Hasina seeks help to fight malicious Facebook posts citing deadly Bhola clashes
- Four die in clashes between police and locals in Bhola