Bhola SP says his Facebook account is hacked
Bhola Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 22 Oct 2019 03:15 PM BdST Updated: 22 Oct 2019 03:15 PM BdST
Bhola Police Superintendent Sarkar Mohammed Kaiser says his Facebook account has been breached.
The officer has been facing the wrath of local Islamic leaders since a blasphemous Facebook post ignited violence that killed four people on Sunday.
The protesters have been demanding the suspension of SP Kaiser since the incident occurred.
A court on Monday ordered to jail Biplob Chandra Baidya Shuvo, whose Facebook account was allegedly hacked to spread religious slurs leading to violence, and two others in a case under the Digital Security Act.
The others implicated in the case are Md Imon and Rafsan Islam Sharif alias Shakil, who were both arrested on Sunday, according to police.
