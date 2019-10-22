Home > Bangladesh

Bhola SP says his Facebook account is hacked

  Bhola Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 22 Oct 2019 03:15 PM BdST Updated: 22 Oct 2019 03:15 PM BdST

Bhola Police Superintendent Sarkar Mohammed Kaiser says his Facebook account has been breached.

The officer has been facing the wrath of local Islamic leaders since a blasphemous Facebook post ignited violence that killed four people on Sunday.

The protesters have been demanding the suspension of SP Kaiser since the incident occurred.

Kaiser's Facebook account has been inaccessible since Monday night, said police. The officer filed a general diary over the incident, said Md Enayet Hossain, chief of Bhola Police Station.

A court on Monday ordered to jail Biplob Chandra Baidya Shuvo, whose Facebook account was allegedly hacked to spread religious slurs leading to violence, and two others in a case under the Digital Security Act.

The others implicated in the case are Md Imon and Rafsan Islam Sharif alias Shakil, who were both arrested on Sunday, according to police.

