Bangladeshi man, who worked for 17 years in Kuwait, dies on his way home

Mohammed Alam, 43, breathed his last while undergoing treatment for heart diseases at Kuwait Farwaniya Hospital on Sunday. He used to work at Kuwait Oil Company, or KOC.

“Alam was scheduled to fly to Dhaka on a flight of Bangladesh Biman at 1:30am on Monday. For this purpose, he reached the Kuwait airport at 10pm [local time] on Sunday. He felt pain in his chest at one point after booking his luggage,” said Hasan Kamal, a Bangladeshi expatriate.

He was then rushed to Farwaniya Hospital by his younger brother Shamim and others, said Hasan, adding that he was declared dead by the doctors after they treated him for three hours.

Alam’s body is currently being kept at the Farwaniya Hospital morgue and will be sent back home at the end of all legal proceedings.