RAB detains 4 suspected militants in Dhaka
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 21 Oct 2019 11:21 AM BdST Updated: 21 Oct 2019 12:10 PM BdST
The Rapid Action Battalion or RAB has arrested four suspected members of banned militant outfit ‘Ansar al-Islam’ in Dhaka.
They were arrested in a raid in Gabtoli and Savar's Amin Bazar in the early hours of Monday, RAB Media Wing Assistant Director Mizanur Rahman told bdnews24.com
The elite force did not immediately provide details of the raid and their identities.
The RAB official, however, said the details of the suspects would be disclosed at a media briefing later on Monday.
On Oct 10, police arrested four suspected operatives of the ‘Ansar al-Islam’ in the capital's Jatrabari area.
