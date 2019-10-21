Protest leaders in Bhola demand death to Facebook user for blasphemy

Their demands include the suspension of police officials who opened fire on the protesters on Sunday. Protest leaders threatened to launch a tougher movement if their demands are not met.

Some Islamic groups have formed the network to continue their movement after four persons died in clashes with police following their rally.

The Muslim Oikya Parishad had called a rally at Bhola Primary School premises on Monday to protest the deaths.

Later, they decided to hold a press briefing as the administration did not permit them to organise any rally and deployed police to the area.

More to follow