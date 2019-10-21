Home > Bangladesh

Protest leaders in Bhola demand death to Facebook user for blasphemy

  Staff Correspondent and Bhola Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 21 Oct 2019 03:28 PM BdST Updated: 21 Oct 2019 03:34 PM BdST

A network of Islamists, known as Muslim Oikya Parishad in Bhola, has set a 72-hour ultimatum for the administration to meet their six-point charter of demands, including death to the person accused of blasphemy that ignited violence leaving four people dead.

Their demands include the suspension of police officials who opened fire on the protesters on Sunday. Protest leaders threatened to launch a tougher movement if their demands are not met.

Some Islamic groups have formed the network to continue their movement after four persons died in clashes with police following their rally.

The Muslim Oikya Parishad had called a rally at Bhola Primary School premises on Monday to protest the deaths.

Later, they decided to hold a press briefing as the administration did not permit them to organise any rally and deployed police to the area.

 

More to follow

