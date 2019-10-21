President Abdul Hamid arrives in Tokyo

He could also meet the heads of other countries during his eight-day official visit to Japan, said his press aide Md Joynal Abedin.

A Singapore Airlines flight carrying the president reached Haneda International Airport in Tokyo at 6:30am (local time) on Monday. His wife Rashida Khanam is accompanying him.

President Hamid was greeted at the airport by Special Assistant to Japanese Foreign Minister Kenjiro Monji and Bangladesh Ambassador to Japan Rabab Fatima.

Naruhito will take the throne on Oct 22. The ceremony will be held at the Hall of Pine in Tokyo Imperial Palace and will be attended by some 2,000 people, including heads of state and other dignitaries from more than 170 countries, reported Reuters.

In addition to attending the enthronement ceremony, Hamid will also be attending a banquet to be hosted by the new emperor and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.

The president is expected to return to Bangladesh on Oct 27.