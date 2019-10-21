Open University expels Awami League MP Bubly for using proxy in BA exams
Gazipur Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 21 Oct 2019 12:06 AM BdST Updated: 21 Oct 2019 12:06 AM BdST
Bangladesh Open University has expelled Awami League MP Tamanna Nusrat Bubly after cancelling her registration and examinations for using proxy in BA tests.
BOU took the decision in an emergency meeting after investigation into media reports on the matter, its Vice-Chancellor Professor MA Mannan said.
Bubly is the widow of the then Narsingdi municipality mayor and Awami League leader Lokman Hossain, who was assassinated in a gun attack in 2011.
She has a Higher Secondary Certificate and got admitted to the BOU’s BA course for graduation.
According to media reports, she had been in Dhaka but sent other people to eight exams as proxy candidates, one of whom was caught in the act.
