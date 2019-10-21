Home > Bangladesh

Open University expels Awami League MP Bubly for using proxy in BA exams

  Gazipur Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 21 Oct 2019 12:06 AM BdST Updated: 21 Oct 2019 12:06 AM BdST

Bangladesh Open University has expelled Awami League MP Tamanna Nusrat Bubly after cancelling her registration and examinations for using proxy in BA tests.

BOU took the decision in an emergency meeting after investigation into media reports on the matter, its Vice-Chancellor Professor MA Mannan said. 

Bubly is the widow of the then Narsingdi municipality mayor and Awami League leader Lokman Hossain, who was assassinated in a gun attack in 2011. 

She was elected MP by the ruling party from the seats reserved for women earlier this year following the last general election.

She has a Higher Secondary Certificate and got admitted to the BOU’s BA course for graduation.

According to media reports, she had been in Dhaka but sent other people to eight exams as proxy candidates, one of whom was caught in the act. 

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

Rohingya relocation to Bhasan Char in November

Hasina warns of malicious Facebook posts

Open University expels MP Bubly

ACC arrests DIG Bazlur Rashid

Wife admits Ctg murders, ‘lover’ held

Four die in clashes between police and locals in Bhola

HC gets 9 additional judges

RAB arrests Councillor Rajib

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.