Open University expels Awami League MP Bubly for using proxy in BA exams

BOU took the decision in an emergency meeting after investigation into media reports on the matter, its Vice-Chancellor Professor MA Mannan said.

Bubly is the widow of the then Narsingdi municipality mayor and Awami League leader Lokman Hossain, who was assassinated in a gun attack in 2011.

She was elected MP by the ruling party from the seats reserved for women earlier this year following the last general election.

She has a Higher Secondary Certificate and got admitted to the BOU’s BA course for graduation.

According to media reports, she had been in Dhaka but sent other people to eight exams as proxy candidates, one of whom was caught in the act.