High Court issues rule on draft law against arresting civil servants without permission

The bench, led by Justice Moinul Islam Chowdhury and Justice Justice Khandaker Diliruzzaman, passed the rule after hearing a writ petition on Monday.

The cabinet secretary, secretaries to the president and prime minister’s offices, pubic administration secretary, law secretary, and the parliament speaker have been made respondents to the petition to answer the rule within four weeks.

The rule asked why section 41/1 of the Civil Service Act-2018 should not be removed or declared illegal as it contradicts section 26(1) (2), 27 and 31 of the Constitution.