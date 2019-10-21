High Court issues rule on draft law against arresting civil servants without permission
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 21 Oct 2019 07:25 PM BdST Updated: 21 Oct 2019 07:26 PM BdST
The High Court has issued a rule on a section of the ‘Bangladesh Civil Service Act- 2018’ that makes clearance from the government mandatory to arrest public servants on criminal charges before chargesheet is prepared.
The bench, led by Justice Moinul Islam Chowdhury and Justice Justice Khandaker Diliruzzaman, passed the rule after hearing a writ petition on Monday.
The cabinet secretary, secretaries to the president and prime minister’s offices, pubic administration secretary, law secretary, and the parliament speaker have been made respondents to the petition to answer the rule within four weeks.
The rule asked why section 41/1 of the Civil Service Act-2018 should not be removed or declared illegal as it contradicts section 26(1) (2), 27 and 31 of the Constitution.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- BNP leader Harunur Rashid jailed for five years for dodging tax
- Protest leaders in Bhola demand death to Facebook user for blasphemy
- Man’s mutilated body found in luggage in Mymensingh
- 12 people sentenced to death for killing law chamber clerk in Kishoreganj over land dispute
- Feni man murdered in S Africa by robbers
- Bhola violence: 5,000 unidentified people sued
- RAB detains 4 suspected militants in Dhaka
- President Abdul Hamid arrives in Tokyo
- Rules bent to erect commercial high-rise for Canadian University on Gulshan residential plot
- Bangladesh plans to move Rohingya to flood-prone island next month
Most Read
- Four die in clashes between police and locals in Bhola
- Hasina seeks help to fight malicious Facebook posts citing deadly Bhola clashes
- Omar Faruk sacked from Jubo League, committee formed for council
- Rules bent to erect commercial high-rise for Canadian University on Gulshan residential plot
- Facebook account at the heart of violence in Bhola was hacked, say police
- Bangladesh cricketers go on strike for pay hike
- Open University expels Awami League MP Bubly for using proxy in BA exams
- Bangladesh won’t accept Brazil’s beef offer without scrutiny, says commerce minister
- Wife admits murders of Chattogram man, daughter; ‘lover’ arrested
- ACC arrests DIG Bazlur Rashid over bribery links