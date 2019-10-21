Feni man murdered in S Africa by robbers

The incident occurred in Johannesburg in the early hours of Sunday, said his father Abul Kashem.

The dead man has been identified as 35-year-old Nur Hossain Sumon.

Sumon and his brother Nur Uddin were owners of five shops in Johannesburg, said Kashem. A few days back, two of Nur Uddin’s shops were looted by robbers. Later, Nur Uddin started a case with Johannesburg police which led to the arrest of two criminals.

“The incident irked their associates and they shot Sumon in front of Nur Uddin’s shop.”

He was rushed to the hospital in critical condition where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.

Sumon’s father is seeking cooperation from the Bangladesh Embassy in South Africa and the government to bring the body back to Bangladesh.