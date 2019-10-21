Feni man murdered in S Africa by robbers
Feni Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 21 Oct 2019 01:13 PM BdST Updated: 21 Oct 2019 01:13 PM BdST
A Bangladeshi businessman from Feni has died after being shot by assailants in South Africa.
The incident occurred in Johannesburg in the early hours of Sunday, said his father Abul Kashem.
The dead man has been identified as 35-year-old Nur Hossain Sumon.
Sumon and his brother Nur Uddin were owners of five shops in Johannesburg, said Kashem. A few days back, two of Nur Uddin’s shops were looted by robbers. Later, Nur Uddin started a case with Johannesburg police which led to the arrest of two criminals.
“The incident irked their associates and they shot Sumon in front of Nur Uddin’s shop.”
He was rushed to the hospital in critical condition where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.
Sumon’s father is seeking cooperation from the Bangladesh Embassy in South Africa and the government to bring the body back to Bangladesh.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- RAB detains 4 suspected militants in Dhaka
- President Abdul Hamid arrives in Tokyo
- Rules bent to erect commercial high-rise for Canadian University on Gulshan residential plot
- Bangladesh plans to move Rohingya to flood-prone island next month
- Hasina seeks help to fight malicious Facebook posts citing deadly Bhola clashes
- Open University expels Awami League MP Bubly for using proxy in BA exams
- Wife admits murders of Chattogram man, daughter; ‘lover’ arrested
- Facebook account at the heart of violence in Bhola was hacked, say police
- ACC arrests DIG Bazlur Rashid over bribery links
- Four die in clashes between police and locals in Bhola
Most Read
- Four die in clashes between police and locals in Bhola
- ACC arrests DIG Bazlur Rashid over bribery links
- Bangladesh won’t accept Brazil’s beef offer without scrutiny, says commerce minister
- Omar Faruk sacked from Jubo League, committee formed for council
- Facebook account at the heart of violence in Bhola was hacked, say police
- Hasina seeks help to fight malicious Facebook posts citing deadly Bhola clashes
- RAB arrests DNCC Councillor Rajib, Jubo League expels him
- Bangladesh blocks, unblocks online game PUBG ‘to respect personal freedom’
- Open University expels Awami League MP Bubly for using proxy in BA exams
- Wife admits murders of Chattogram man, daughter; ‘lover’ arrested