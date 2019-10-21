Home > Bangladesh

BNP leader Harunur Rashid jailed for five years for dodging tax

  Court Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 21 Oct 2019 04:20 PM BdST Updated: 21 Oct 2019 05:49 PM BdST

A Dhaka court has jailed BNP leader Harunur Rashid for five years for enjoying the privilege of importing a car without tax as a member of parliament and selling the vehicle later in a breach of rules.

A tax dodging case was filed by the Anti-Corruption Commission.

Judge Shaikh Nazmul Alam delivered the verdict on Monday.

The court also fined Rashid Tk 500,000. The judge also sentenced former Channel 9 Managing Director Enayetur Rahman Bappi to two years in prison and fined him Tk 100,000 in the same case.

Car trader Ishtiak Sadek was also jailed for three years and fined Tk 4 million.

During the verdict, Rashid was in the dock while the rest two were on the run.

During the tenure of the BNP-led four-party alliance, the then lawmaker Rashid imported the vehicle enjoying the tax-free facility and sold it to the car trader Sadek, who later resold it to Bappi.

The anti-graft watchdog filed the case against the three with the Dhaka’s Tejgaon Police Station on Mar 17, 2007. 

After an investigation, it pressed charges against them on July 18 of the same year. Accepting the charges, the court started the trial on Aug 20, 2007.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

Bhola protest leaders demand swift steps

Mutilated body found in luggage in Mymensingh

12 to die for killing law chamber clerk

Feni man shot dead in S Africa

Bhola violence: 5,000 unidentified people sued

Four suspected militants detained

President Hamid reaches Tokyo

Rohingya relocation to Bhasan Char in November

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.