BNP leader Harunur Rashid jailed for five years for dodging tax

A tax dodging case was filed by the Anti-Corruption Commission.

Judge Shaikh Nazmul Alam delivered the verdict on Monday.

The court also fined Rashid Tk 500,000. The judge also sentenced former Channel 9 Managing Director Enayetur Rahman Bappi to two years in prison and fined him Tk 100,000 in the same case.

Car trader Ishtiak Sadek was also jailed for three years and fined Tk 4 million.

During the verdict, Rashid was in the dock while the rest two were on the run.

During the tenure of the BNP-led four-party alliance, the then lawmaker Rashid imported the vehicle enjoying the tax-free facility and sold it to the car trader Sadek, who later resold it to Bappi.

The anti-graft watchdog filed the case against the three with the Dhaka’s Tejgaon Police Station on Mar 17, 2007.

After an investigation, it pressed charges against them on July 18 of the same year. Accepting the charges, the court started the trial on Aug 20, 2007.