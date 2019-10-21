Home > Bangladesh

Bhola violence: 5,000 unidentified people sued

  Bhola Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 21 Oct 2019 12:53 PM BdST Updated: 21 Oct 2019 12:53 PM BdST

Police have sued 5,000 unidentified people for their alleged links to the clashes that left four people dead and about 100 others injured in Bhola's Borhanuddin Upazila after a blasphemous Facebook post from a hacked account sparked protests. 

Police officials filed the case with the Borhanuddin Police Station. The district administration said that no meetings and processions will be allowed in the area without permission.

More to follow

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

President Hamid reaches Tokyo

Rohingya relocation to Bhasan Char in November

Hasina warns of malicious Facebook posts

Open University expels MP Bubly

ACC arrests DIG Bazlur Rashid

Wife admits Ctg murders, ‘lover’ held

Four die in clashes between police and locals in Bhola

HC gets 9 additional judges

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.