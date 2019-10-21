Bhola violence: 5,000 unidentified people sued

Police have sued 5,000 unidentified people for their alleged links to the clashes that left four people dead and about 100 others injured in Bhola's Borhanuddin Upazila after a blasphemous Facebook post from a hacked account sparked protests.

Police officials filed the case with the Borhanuddin Police Station. The district administration said that no meetings and processions will be allowed in the area without permission. More to follow