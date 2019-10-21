Bhola court sends 3 to jail in digital security case

Bhola's Senior Judicial Magistrate Farid Alam issued the order after they were produced in court on Monday.

The others implicated in the case are Md Imon and Rafsan Islam Sharif alias Shakil, who were both arrested on Sunday, according to police.

Shuvo, who filed a general diary with police claiming that his Facebook account had been hacked, was shown arrested in the case amid demands for his apprehension by local Islamic leaders.

They are accused of 'mocking' Islam and its prophet on Facebook messenger and spreading it online in conjuction with seven or eight other unidentified suspects.

Borhanuddin Police Station's Sub-Inspector Delwar Hossain recorded the case under the Digital Security Act on Sunday.

The case states that 'blasphemous' messages were found on Shuvo's and Shakil's messenger, a court official said.