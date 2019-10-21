300 wild animal hides seized in Dhaka, two jailed
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 21 Oct 2019 11:49 PM BdST Updated: 21 Oct 2019 11:49 PM BdST
Law enforcers have seized a large haul of wild animal hides, including leopard, deer and snake, from a shop in the capital's Paribagh.
The Forest Department's Wildlife Crime Control Unit (WCCU) conducted the raid on the store -- Craft Corner -- at the DIT Super Market on Monday.
A Rapid Action Battalion mobile court also sentenced the owners of the shop, Hamuyun Kabir and Mominul Islam, to a year in jail under the Wildlife Preservation Act, said Executive Magistrate Sarwoer Alam. It also slapped fines of Tk 50,000 on each of them.
They also confiscated 21 bags and two wallets made of snake skin.
