300 wild animal hides seized in Dhaka, two jailed

The Forest Department's Wildlife Crime Control Unit (WCCU) conducted the raid on the store -- Craft Corner -- at the DIT Super Market on Monday.

A Rapid Action Battalion mobile court also sentenced the owners of the shop, Hamuyun Kabir and Mominul Islam, to a year in jail under the Wildlife Preservation Act, said Executive Magistrate Sarwoer Alam. It also slapped fines of Tk 50,000 on each of them.

The authorities recovered a total of 288 wild animal hides, including one leaopard skin, one fishing cat skin, two slow loris skins, 227 monitor lizard skins, a deer horn and three corals, said WCCU Inspector Ashim Mollik.

They also confiscated 21 bags and two wallets made of snake skin.