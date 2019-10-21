12 people sentenced to death for killing law chamber clerk in Kishoreganj over land dispute
Court Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 21 Oct 2019 01:23 PM BdST Updated: 21 Oct 2019 02:07 PM BdST
A Dhaka court has sentenced 12 people to death for killing Mubarak Hossain Bhuiyan, a law chamber clerk, over a land dispute in Kishoreganj four years ago.
Dhaka Speedy Trial Tribunal-3 Judge Monir Kamal announced the verdict on Monday.
At least four among the 12 convicts sentenced to death are absconding. The court fined each of them Tk 20,000. The court jailed two of the accused for one year and acquitted another man.
On Oct 22, 2015, Mubarak Hossain was killed with a spear near the Gothalia Primary School field in Bajitpur over the issue of constructing a room for an organisation for the disabled. Mubarak, son of Ishad Bhuiyan, was a founder member of the organisation.
The accused had a dispute with Mubarak’s family over land which resulted in his murder, prosecutors said.
Lawyer Mozammel Haque Bhuiyan, younger brother of Mubarak, filed a case with Bajitpur Police Station over the murder. Police Inspector Mokbul Hossain Mollah submitted the charges to the court in 2017, naming 16 persons.
The trial of a minor named in the case was shifted to the juvenile justice court.
The trial opened for 15 accused the same year at the Dhaka Speedy Trial Tribunal-3. The court gave the verdict on Monday after hearing the testimonies of 23 among the 31 witnesses.
