Wife admits murders of Chattogram man, daughter; ‘lover’ arrested

Police took into custody Hasina Begum, 28, hours after Abu Taher, 35, a day labourer from Noakhali, and their daughter Bibi Fatema were found dead with their throats slashed at home in the port city’s Nimtala area on Saturday.



Police later arrested her so-called lover ‘Mainuddin’, who resides in a room created by dividing the victims’ residence.



On Sunday, Chattogram Metropolitan Police Commissioner Amena Begum told a press conference that Hasina and Mainuddin gave confessional statements to court.



The duo first killed Fatema when the girl saw them in an intimate moment in the morning and threatened to tell her father, who was out of the house at the time, Amena said.



They killed Taher when he returned home and Hasina initially told police that her husband took his own life after killing the girl, the police officer said.



Mainuddin, a labour supplier from Noakhali, used to share a room with Taher’s family. The room was divided into two parts by a partition, according to police.



It was both Taher and Hasina’s second marriage, a police officer said.



Mainuddin is also married and his wife lives in Noakhali.



He has been serving as a labourer supplier in a container depot operated by STCL, where Taher was a labourer.