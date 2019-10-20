Wife admits murders of Chattogram man, daughter; ‘lover’ arrested
Chattogram Bureau, bdnews24.com
Published: 20 Oct 2019 11:07 PM BdST Updated: 20 Oct 2019 11:07 PM BdST
The wife of a man, who was found dead along with their 4-year-old daughter in Chattogram, has confessed to her role in the murders over an extramarital relationship, police say.
Police took into custody Hasina Begum, 28, hours after Abu Taher, 35, a day labourer from Noakhali, and their daughter Bibi Fatema were found dead with their throats slashed at home in the port city’s Nimtala area on Saturday.
Police later arrested her so-called lover ‘Mainuddin’, who resides in a room created by dividing the victims’ residence.
On Sunday, Chattogram Metropolitan Police Commissioner Amena Begum told a press conference that Hasina and Mainuddin gave confessional statements to court.
The duo first killed Fatema when the girl saw them in an intimate moment in the morning and threatened to tell her father, who was out of the house at the time, Amena said.
They killed Taher when he returned home and Hasina initially told police that her husband took his own life after killing the girl, the police officer said.
Mainuddin, a labour supplier from Noakhali, used to share a room with Taher’s family. The room was divided into two parts by a partition, according to police.
It was both Taher and Hasina’s second marriage, a police officer said.
Mainuddin is also married and his wife lives in Noakhali.
He has been serving as a labourer supplier in a container depot operated by STCL, where Taher was a labourer.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Facebook account at the heart of violence in Bhola was hacked, say police
- ACC arrests DIG Bazlur Rashid over bribery links
- Four die in clashes between police and locals in Bhola
- Govt appoints 9 additional judges to High Court
- Crashed Saudi bus logbook has record of nine Bangladeshi passengers: Ambassador Moshi
- RAB detains DNCC Councillor Rajib in anti-casino drive
- Woman a suspect in murders of husband, daughter in Chattogram
- Five New York State senators set to visit Bangladesh
- Couple die after electrocution in Dhaka
- 'Mentally vulnerable' youths susceptible to extremism, says counter-terrorism chief
Most Read
- RAB arrests DNCC Councillor Rajib, Jubo League expels him
- Four die in clashes between police and locals in Bhola
- Bangladesh won’t accept Brazil’s beef offer without scrutiny, says commerce minister
- Bangladesh blocks, unblocks online game PUBG ‘to respect personal freedom’
- ACC arrests DIG Bazlur Rashid over bribery links
- Zantac recall widens as Sanofi pulls its drug over carcinogen fears
- Five New York State senators set to visit Bangladesh
- Man, daughter found dead with throats slit in Chattogram
- Couple die after electrocution in Dhaka
- Woman a suspect in murders of husband, daughter in Chattogram