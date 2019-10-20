Govt appoints 9 additional judges to High Court
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 20 Oct 2019 01:46 PM BdST Updated: 20 Oct 2019 01:46 PM BdST
The government has appointed nine judicial officers and lawyers as additional judges to the Supreme Court’s High Court Division.
The Law and Justice Division announced the move in an order on Sunday.
President Abdul Hamid approved their appointments for a two-year term, said Rezaul Karim, a spokesman for the Ministry of Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs
The latest appointments take the number of judges at the High Court to 100.
Chief Justice Syed Mahmud Hossain will administer the oath of office to them on Monday, said Saifur Rahman, a special officer of the Supreme Court.
