Facebook account at the heart of violence in Bhola was hacked, say police
Bhola Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 20 Oct 2019 05:53 PM BdST Updated: 20 Oct 2019 06:14 PM BdST
A Facebook account was hacked to spread religious slur that ignited violence leaving four people dead and 50 others injured in Bhola’s Borhanuddin Upazila on Sunday, police said.
At the heart of the trouble is Biplob Chandra Shuvo whose account was used by another man to spread profanity-laced comments, according to Superintendent of Police Sarker Mohammad Kaiser.
Earlier, Shuvo went to Borhanuddin Police Station to file a general diary after he discovered that his Facebook account was breached. The man is still in police custody for security reasons.
The hacker accessed Shuvo’s Facebook Messenger, a messaging app, and published a screenshot of slanderous comments on social media. That sparked a firestorm of protests online and offline.
Police arrested two people with alleged links to the hacking.
The episode mirrors a 2012 incident in Cox's Bazar’s Ramu where a group of people vandalised Buddhist temples and houses over a controversial Facebook post.
It’s a developing story. Check back for updates
