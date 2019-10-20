ACC arrests DIG Bazlur Rashid over bribery links
Staff Correspondent bdnews24.com
Published: 20 Oct 2019 03:43 PM BdST Updated: 20 Oct 2019 04:00 PM BdST
The Anti-Corruption Commission has arrested Deputy Inspector General of Prisons Bazlur Rashid on charges of amassing illegal wealth.
Rashid stands accused of having links to bribery, ACC Secretary Muhammad Delwar Bakht said on Sunday.
Rashid owns an apartment valued at Tk 30.8 million in Dhaka’s Siddheswari. Bakht said the illegally amassed wealth went into the apartment purchase.
More to follow
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- ACC arrests DIG Bazlur Rashid over bribery links
- Four die in clashes between police and locals in Bhola
- Govt appoints 9 additional judges to High Court
- Crashed Saudi bus logbook has record of nine Bangladeshi passengers: Ambassador Moshi
- RAB detains DNCC Councillor Rajib in anti-casino drive
- Woman a suspect in murders of husband, daughter in Chattogram
- Five New York State senators set to visit Bangladesh
- Couple die after electrocution in Dhaka
- 'Mentally vulnerable' youths susceptible to extremism, says counter-terrorism chief
- New 'cell’ to combat dengue, vector-borne diseases in the works, says LGRD minister
Most Read
- RAB arrests DNCC Councillor Rajib, Jubo League expels him
- Bangladesh blocks, unblocks online game PUBG ‘to respect personal freedom’
- Bangladesh won’t accept Brazil’s beef offer without scrutiny, says commerce minister
- Five New York State senators set to visit Bangladesh
- Man, daughter found dead with throats slit in Chattogram
- Couple die after electrocution in Dhaka
- Zantac recall widens as Sanofi pulls its drug over carcinogen fears
- British lawmakers disrupt prime minister’s Brexit plan
- Woman a suspect in murders of husband, daughter in Chattogram
- Four die in clashes between police and locals in Bhola