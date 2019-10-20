Home > Bangladesh

ACC arrests DIG Bazlur Rashid over bribery links

  Staff Correspondent  bdnews24.com

Published: 20 Oct 2019 03:43 PM BdST Updated: 20 Oct 2019 04:00 PM BdST

The Anti-Corruption Commission has arrested Deputy Inspector General of Prisons Bazlur Rashid on charges of amassing illegal wealth.

Rashid stands accused of having links to bribery, ACC Secretary Muhammad Delwar Bakht said on Sunday.

Rashid owns an apartment valued at Tk 30.8 million in Dhaka’s Siddheswari. Bakht said the illegally amassed wealth went into the apartment purchase. 

