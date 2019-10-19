Woman a suspect in murders of husband, daughter in Chattogram
Chattogram Bureau, bdnews24.com
Published: 19 Oct 2019 09:51 PM BdST Updated: 19 Oct 2019 10:01 PM BdST
The wife of the man, who was found dead along with their four-year-old daughter in Chattogram, is among four people detained by police over the incident.
Police took into custody Hasina Begum, 28, hours after Abu Taher, 35, a day labourer from Noakhali, and their daughter Bibi Fatema were found dead with their throats slashed at home in the port city’s Nimtala area on Saturday.
Hasina’s “extramarital affair” may have led to the murders, police said. She was believed to be at home when the two were killed, Bandar Police OC Sukanta Chakraborty said, citing initial evidence.
Police also detained Hasina’s sister, her husband, and a security guard of the area, Chakraborty said.
“Hasina Begum has an extramarital affair with a man. We are investigating whether she carried out the killings with the help of that man,” he added.
Chakraborty did not rule out the extramarital affair in the case and said police launched a hunt for the killers.
