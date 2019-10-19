Home > Bangladesh

Woman a suspect in murders of husband, daughter in Chattogram

  Chattogram Bureau,  bdnews24.com

Published: 19 Oct 2019 09:51 PM BdST Updated: 19 Oct 2019 10:01 PM BdST

The wife of the man, who was found dead along with their four-year-old daughter in Chattogram, is among four people detained by police over the incident.
Police took into custody Hasina Begum, 28, hours after Abu Taher, 35, a day labourer from Noakhali, and their daughter Bibi Fatema were found dead with their throats slashed at home in the port city’s Nimtala area on Saturday.

Hasina’s “extramarital affair” may have led to the murders, police said. She was believed to be at home when the two were killed, Bandar Police OC Sukanta Chakraborty said, citing initial evidence.

Police recovered the bodies of Abu Taher and Fatema. Hasina works as a housemaid in the area.

Police also detained Hasina’s sister, her husband, and a security guard of the area, Chakraborty said. 

It was both Taher and Hasina’s second marriage, a police official said. He sought to be anonymous as the investigation was still underway. 

“Hasina Begum has an extramarital affair with a man. We are investigating whether she carried out the killings with the help of that man,” he added.

Chakraborty did not rule out the extramarital affair in the case and said police launched a hunt for the killers.

