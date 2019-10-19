Home > Bangladesh

Two killed in head-on collision between trucks in Habiganj

  Habiganj Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 19 Oct 2019 01:51 PM BdST Updated: 19 Oct 2019 01:51 PM BdST

A head-on collision between two trucks has left two people dead in Habiganj’s Bahubal Upazila.

The accident took place on the Dhaka-Sylhet Highway in the Upazila’s Mouchak area early on Saturday morning.

The casualties have been identified as truck driver Babu Mia, 32, and his assistant Rahmat Ali, 25, both residents of Chapainawabganj’s Nokrachh Para.

A Dhaka-bound truck carrying stones from Sylhet ploughed into another truck travelling in the opposite direction, said Bahubal Police Station’s Assistant Sub-Inspector Fahmida Noorani.

The driver and the helper of the Dhaka-bound truck died on the spot, according to the police.

Shah Alam, a helper in the other truck, was critically injured in the accident. He was subsequently taken to Adhunik Zilla Sadar Hospital in Habiganj, said Fahmida.

“The accident brought traffic to a standstill for half an hour,” said Shaistaganj Highway Police Station OC Md Jashim Uddin.

