'Mentally vulnerable' youths susceptible to extremism, says counter-terrorism chief

He made the remarks at the launch of a project titled ‘Dhaka Peace Talk’, co-funded by USAID, at the DMP’s media centre in Dhaka on Saturday.

The top anti-terror official also pointed out a significant increase in terrorist activities all over the world while vowing to eliminate the problem in Bangladesh.

While the threat of terror attacks is lower in Bangladesh than other parts of the world, Monirul nevertheless warned against ruling out the danger.

Many youngsters in Bangladesh have left their homes to join militant groups after the Holey Artisan attack in 2016.

Since then, several terror attacks targeting police have been reported in Dhaka amid the crackdown on extremism.

“Extremism still exits and it is a big problem for us,” Monirul said.

Youths, mostly between 15-30 years of age, are reeled in by militants through extremist propaganda on social media, he added.