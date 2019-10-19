Home > Bangladesh

Man, daughter found dead with throats slit in Chattogram

  Chattogram Bureau,  bdnews24.com

Published: 19 Oct 2019 01:51 PM BdST Updated: 19 Oct 2019 03:10 PM BdST

A man and his four-year-old child have been found dead with their throats slashed in the port city.

Police recovered the bodies from their home in Nimtoli around 11am on Saturday, according to the authorities.

They have been identified as Md Arif, 32, and his daughter Bibi Fatema.

Arif lived with his family on the first floor of a three-storey residential building in a colony at Nimtoli, said Bandar Police OC Sukanta Chakraborty.

Informed of the matter by neighbours, police went to the home and found the girl's body in a bed while her father lay on the floor, said OC Sukanta, adding both bodies carried slash marks on the throats.

Police are looking into the incident but are yet to make any arrests.

