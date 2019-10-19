Five New York State senators set to visit Bangladesh

Senator Luis Sepulveda will lead the delegation which is scheduled to arrive in Dhaka on Sunday.

Senator Luis Sepulveda. Photo: New York State Senate

The delegation, which will also comprise three staff members, will meet “high level dignitaries”, the foreign ministry said in a statement.

This is a familiarisation visit.

The foreign ministry did not mention the names of the other Senators.

A senior official said Leroy Comrie, Kevin S Parker, James Skoufis and John Liu are the other senators who will accompany Sepulveda.

During their stay until Oct 26, they will visit the National Memorial in Savar, Bangabandhu Memorial Museum in Dhanmondi, and Liberation War Museum, the official said.

So far, they are only scheduled to meet with the Speaker of the Parliament Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury and Chairman of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Foreign Affairs Muhammad Faruk Khan.

Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen is currently abroad while Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will also leave Dhaka for Baku soon to attend the NAM summit on October 25-26. State Minister for Foreign Affairs Md Shahriar Alam will also accompany her.

The US senators will travel to Sylhet and Cox’s Bazar during their stay in order to see for themselves the "remarkable developments" taking place in the country, the foreign ministry said.

"These Senators provide big support and cooperation to the Bangladeshi diaspora in New York in various matters and various ways."

Senator Sepulveda expressed his keen interest to visit Bangladesh in a meeting with Momen during the foreign minister’s last visit to New York.

The senator said in the meeting that he had been working for the Bangladeshi community in New York for a long time and wished to continue his engagement in a "more fruitful and constructive manner".

He would travel to Bangladesh “very soon”, the senator said.

Sepulveda expressed his satisfaction that as his constituents, Bangladeshis are making "big contributions" to the City of New York.

"He was happy to note that Bangladesh under the able leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has attained unprecedented development and is changing the lives of millions of its people."

He thanked the Bangladeshi community for being making similar contributions to the US economy through hard work and dedication.

"The foreign Ministry has organised some other programmes for the eight-member delegation and at their request, is only providing local hospitality."

A few Bangladeshi-Americans may visit Bangladesh at the same time in "absolutely personal capacities", the foreign ministry said.

"They are not part of the State Senators’ delegation or the arrangements made by the Bangladesh government."