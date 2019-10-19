Home > Bangladesh

Fire burns over 100 shops in Ctg markets

  Chattogram Bureau,  bdnews24.com

Published: 19 Oct 2019 12:43 PM BdST Updated: 19 Oct 2019 01:55 PM BdST

A fire has destroyed over 100 shops in the Jahur Hawkers Market and the adjoining Jalabad market in the port city.

It started in the Jalalabad market in Kotwali around 4am on Saturday before spreading to nearby areas, said Jashim Uddin, the assistant director of Agrabad Fire Service.

At least 130 shops in the two markets were damaged by the blaze.

Firefighters tamed the flames around 5:45 am, said Jashim.

But the authorities could not immediately determine the cause of the fire and the extent of damage.

Two firemen suffered minor injuries during the containment efforts, said Jashim.

"The initial indications are that around 130 shops were burnt in the fire," said Kotwali Police OC Mohammed Mohsin.

"About 20 to 25 of these were housed in the hawkers' market while the rest were situated in the Jalabad market," he added.

Stores in the two markets mainly sell clothes for low prices, making it a popular destination for shoppers in the city.

