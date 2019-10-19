Fire burns down over 100 shops in Ctg markets
Chattogram Bureau, bdnews24.com
Published: 19 Oct 2019 12:43 PM BdST Updated: 19 Oct 2019 12:43 PM BdST
A fire has destroyed over 100 shops in the Jahur Hawkers Market and the adjoining Jalabad market in the port city.
It started in the Jalalabad market in Kotwali around 4am on Saturday before spreading to nearby areas, said Jashim Uddin, the assistant director of Agrabad Fire Service.
At least 130 shops in the two markets were damaged by the blaze.
But the cause of the fire and the extent of damage could not be determined immediately.
"The initial indications are that around 130 shops were burnt in the fire," said Kotwali Police OC Mohammed Mohsin.
"About 20 to 25 of these were housed in the Hawker's market while the rest were situated in the Jalabad market," he added.
Stores in the two markets mainly sell clothes for low prices, making it a popular destination for shoppers in the city.
