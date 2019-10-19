Home > Bangladesh

Couple die after electrocution in Dhaka

Published: 19 Oct 2019 07:34 PM BdST Updated: 19 Oct 2019 07:34 PM BdST

A man and his wife have died after being electrocuted in the capital's Jatrabari.

They were identified as Jahangir Hossain, a rickshaw-puller by trade, and his spouse Aklima Akhter.

The incident occurred in Jatrabari's Momenbagh on Saturday after Aklima got tangled in a live power line near their rented shack.  Jahangir was electrocuted during his efforts to save her.

The couple were subsequently taken to Sir Salimullah Medical College but they could not survive the electric shock, according to the police.

They lived in rented a tin-shed shack in Momenbagh.

"Aklima went out to bathe in the morning. But she came into contact with an electric wire on the way and let out a scream. Jahangir rushed out rescue but he too was electrocuted in the process," said Robiul Islam, assistant superintendent of DMP's Demra Zone.

