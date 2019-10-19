Bangladesh mourns Saudi Arabia bus accident victims
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 19 Oct 2019 02:07 AM BdST Updated: 19 Oct 2019 02:08 AM BdST
Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen has offered his deep condolences and sympathies at the death of 35 people and injury of four others in a bus accident that took place near Madinah.
He had sent the condolence through a message to his Saudi Arabian counterpart Ibrahim bin Abdulaziz Al-Assaf, the foreign ministry says.
Momen prayed for the deceased and wished a speedy recovery of the injured.
The Bangladesh Consulate in Jeddah has said some of the victims may be Bangladesh nationals.
All the victims were foreign nationals of Asian and Arabian origin, according to the Saudi media.
WARNING:
