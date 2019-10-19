Home > Bangladesh

Bangladesh mourns Saudi Arabia bus accident victims

  Senior Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 19 Oct 2019 02:07 AM BdST Updated: 19 Oct 2019 02:08 AM BdST

Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen has offered his deep condolences and sympathies at the death of 35 people and injury of four others in a bus accident that took place near Madinah.

He had sent the condolence through a message to his Saudi Arabian counterpart Ibrahim bin Abdulaziz Al-Assaf, the foreign ministry says.

Momen prayed for the deceased and wished a speedy recovery of the injured.

The Bangladesh Consulate in Jeddah has said some of the victims may be Bangladesh nationals.

All the victims were foreign nationals of Asian and Arabian origin, according to the Saudi media.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

‘Bangladeshis among’ Saudi crash victims

Rewarding assassins led to child killings: Hasina

BGB, BSF to resolve 'misunderstanding'

Riyad murder: Four relatives held

15kg of gold seized at Ctg airport

3 militant suspects ‘planned ops’

File Photo

Canteen boy killed inside launch

4 die in separate ‘shootouts’

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.