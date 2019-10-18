Police arrest four relatives over murder of Dhaka schoolboy Riyad
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 18 Oct 2019 02:50 PM BdST Updated: 18 Oct 2019 02:50 PM BdST
Police have arrested four relatives of slain teenager of Riyad Hossain in connection with the murder of the seventh grader in the capital’s Uttarkhan.
The arrestees are Riyad’s paternal uncle Joj Mia, his wife Sabina Akhter and their two children Asaduzzaman Shwapon and Tanzia Akhter.
They were apprehended in a hotel in Sylhet’s Jaintiapur early on Friday morning while attempting to flee to India, said Uttarkhan Police OC Helal Uddin.
Riyad, 15, and his elder brother Rizwan Hossain, 18, were allegedly stabbed near their home in Uttarkhan’s Taltola by their cousin Shwapon over a longstanding dispute on Oct 14.
He was initially taken to Tongi Hospital but later moved to Dhaka Medical College Hospital when his condition deteriorated. Riyad succumbed to his wounds a day later.
His father Md Raju Miah subsequently started a case against Shwapon and eight others over the murder.
Police made the arrests during a raid early Friday on information that Shwapan and his family had checked into a hotel in Jaintiapur, said OC Helal.
They are each implicated in the case, said Helal, adding five suspects have so far been arrested over the murder.
