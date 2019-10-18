Man detained with 15kg of gold at Ctg airport

Joynal Abedin, who arrived in the port city from Sharjah by an Air Arabia flight at 9am on Friday, was subsequently detained, according to Airport Customs Deputy-Commissioner Riadul Islam.

"The authorities checked Joynal's luggage out of suspicion and found 130 gold bars stashed inside a flashlight," said Riadul.

The estimated market value of the seized gold is around Tk 65 million, he added.