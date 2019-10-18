Apply rules strictly: Hasina tells UGC
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 18 Oct 2019 12:56 AM BdST Updated: 18 Oct 2019 12:56 AM BdST
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has asked the University Grants Commission or UGC to apply rules to the letter to ensure good governance in higher education and research at the universities.
The directive came when a UGC delegation, led by its Chairman Professor Kazi Shahidullah, met her at her office in Dhaka on Thursday, according to Prime Minister's Press Secretary Ihsanul Karim.
“Don’t go beyond the rules, apply it strictly,” said Karim quoting her as saying after the meeting.
The UGC chairman told the prime minister that the rules were being followed strictly.
Apart from the quality of education and research at the universities being called into question, a raft of allegations of irregularities and corruption in hiring teachers and staff members have surfaced.
The Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Science and Technology University is the latest example of irregularities.
The UGC chairman told the prime minister that six private universities were being monitored for irregularities. The UGC warned students and guardians about enrolment at those private universities in August.
Prof Shahidullah said there are now 155 public and private universities in the country, but the manpower of UGC has remained unchanged. So, the staffing at the UGC needs to be increased to deal with the large number of institutions.
The prime minister said the UGC will be empowered and strengthened by enacting new law, according to Karim.
