4 killed in separate ‘shootouts’ with BGB, police

The casualties include two suspected yaba traders from the Rohingya community who died in a crossfire between BGB troopers and drug traffickers in Cox’s Bazar.

Police gunned down a man implicated in a kidnapping case in Joypurhat and a robbery suspect in Mymensingh.

Cox’s Bazar

Two Rohingya refugees were fatally shot during an anti-drug crackdown by BGB near the Myanmar border in Teknaf.

The incident took place in the Lambabil area of the Upazila’s Howaikang Union around 3:30 am on Friday, said BGB Battalion-2 Captain Lt Col Faisal Hasan Khan.

The dead men were identified as Md Abul Hashim, 25, and Nur Kamal, 19, both residents of Ukhia’s Kutupalong Rohingya Camp.

A BGB patrol was deployed to the Lambabil point of the Naf River on information that a large consignment of yaba tablets would arrive from Myanmar, said Faisal.

A boat carrying four or five men was subsequently spotted crossing the border into Bangladesh and was signalled to stop, according to the BGB official.

“As the boat neared the shores, two men jumped off and tried to flee. The BGB troopers started chasing them when the drug smugglers opened fire on the border security personnel,”

“Their associates on the boat also began shooting, forcing the BGB to retaliate. They managed to escape but two wounded men were found lying on the ground.”

The two were rushed to Cox’s Bazar Sadar Hospital where doctors on duty pronounced them dead.

Three border security troopers were injured in the operation but the BGB netted 50,000 yaba tablets, one gun, two bullets and two knives.

Joypurhat

A man wanted in a series of cases died in an alleged gunfight with police in Joypurhat’s Pachbibi Upazila.

The incident occurred in the Upazila’s Bhutgari village in the early hours of Friday, said Pachbibi Police OC Mansur Rahman.

The dead man was identified as Aminul Islam alias Cassette, 42, who was named in a dozen cases involving abduction, drugs and robbery, among others.

“A police team went to Bhutgari village on information that Cassette and his associates had gathered there. They subsequently opened fire on the law enforcers which prompted retaliation. Cassette was killed in the crossfire while his associates fled.”

Two policemen were also injured in the drive and were taken to Pachbibi Upazila Health Complex, said OC Mansur.

A gun and seven rounds of bullets were recovered from the scene, he added.

Mymensingh

A robbery suspect has been killed in a so-called shootout with the Detective Branch of Police (DB) in Mymensingh’s Gafargaon Upazila.

The incident took place on the Gafargaon-Rasulpur road around 12:30 am on Friday, said the district’s DB chief Shah Kamal Akand.

The dead man was identified as Motaleb Hossain, 42, an alleged member of a robbery gang who was named in five criminal cases with the police.

Police went to the Gafargaon-Rasulpur road after being tipped off about a gang of criminals preparing to commit a robbery there, said Shah Kamal.

“The robbers subsequently opened fire on the police who retaliated. Motaleb was caught in the crossfire as his accomplices escaped.”

Motaleb was rushed to Mymensingh Medical College Hospital where doctors on duty pronounced him dead, according to the police.

Law enforcers recovered a pipe gun and 15 rounds of bullets from the spot, said OC Shah Kamal.