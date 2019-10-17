Two drug suspects killed in Teknaf ‘gunfight’

The incident took place in Satgharia Para of Hwaeikang Union under Teknaf Upazila around 3am on Thursday, said Teknaf Police Station OC Pradip Kumar Das.

The dead men have been identified as Ziabul Hoque alias Babul and Mohammad Azimullah.

“Babul is a marked drug trafficker and Azimullah is his associate. Both of them have been implicated in several cases under the Narcotics Control Act. Apart from this, Babul has five cases filed against him under the Arms Act,” said OC Pradip.

Police arrested the absconding Babul and Azimullah from Hwaeikang’s Kanjorpara, said Pradip.

The duo later confessed to stashing a cache yaba pills and arms in the hills adjacent to Hwaeikang’s Satgharia Para.

Based on their statements, a police team raided the area with them in tow.

“When police arrived at the spot, their associates opened fire forcing the law enforcers to retaliate. Babul and Azimullah were shot during the gunfight,” said Pradip.

They were taken to Cox’s Bazar Sadar Hospital where the on-duty doctor declared them dead, he said.

Six guns, 36 rounds of bullets, two rifle bullets and 5,000 methamphetamine-based yaba tablets were recovered from the spot, according to police.

Four policemen were also injured in the incident, said Pradip.