Police arrest three 'Neo-JMB operatives' in Dhaka
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 17 Oct 2019 01:36 PM BdST Updated: 17 Oct 2019 01:36 PM BdST
Police have arrested three suspected operatives of the banned militant outfit Neo-JMB in the capital's Gabtoli.
They were nabbed during a drive in the early hours of Thursday, said Saiful Islam, deputy commissioner of the counter terrorism unit of police.
Police will disclose further details on the matter at a media briefing later, said Saiful.
