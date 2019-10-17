Police arrest three 'Neo-JMB operatives' in Dhaka

They were nabbed during a drive in the early hours of Thursday, said Saiful Islam, deputy commissioner of the counter terrorism unit of police.

The arrestees were identified as Md Abdullah, 24, Shafiqul Islam alias Mollaji, 38, and Mustafa Mohsin Arif, 25, all of whom hail from Chapainawabganj.

Police will disclose further details on the matter at a media briefing later, said Saiful.