Man killed in motorcycle crash on Mayor Hanif Flyover

  Senior Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 17 Oct 2019 01:18 PM BdST Updated: 17 Oct 2019 01:18 PM BdST

A motorcycle rider has died when the vehicle crashed into a road divider on the capital's Mayor Hanif Flyover.

The incident occurred around 2:30 am on Thursday, said police, adding that two others riding the same vehicle, including a woman, were injured in the accident. 

The dead man has been identified as Kamruzzman Hira, 30. The other casualties are 'Sohel', 28, and Khadija Akhtar, 25.

“The driver lost control of the motorcycle in the area adjacent to RAB office on the flyover. Three people were injured when the vehicle crashed into a road divider,” Wari police station OC Azizur Rahman told bdnews24.com.

The victims were rushed to Dhaka Medical College Hospital where the on-duty doctor declared Kamruzzaman dead, said OC Azizur. THe injured are undergoing treatment at the National Heart Foundation.

The three were travelling to Jatrabari, said OC Azizur, adding the police are looking into the matter.

