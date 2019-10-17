BCL leader Tanvir placed on fresh 3-day remand over Abrar murder

Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Abu Sayeed issued the remand order on Thursday after police sought seven days’ custody to question him, said SI Mazharul Islam, the court’s recording officer.

Earlier on Oct 8, Tanvir was placed on a five-day remand before being sent back to prison at the end of the first round of questioning on Oct 13.

Abrar, a second-year electrical engineering student, was beaten to death at the university's Sher-e-Bangla Hall by Chhatra League activists on Oct 6 allegedly over a Facebook post in which he was critical of a recent deal between Bangladesh and India.

His father Barkatullah subsequently started a case against 19 people with Chawkbazar police.

Police have so far arrested 20 people in connection with the murder.