Ambulance cylinder blast leaves two dead, four injured in Ctg
Chattogram Bureau, bdnews24.com
Published: 17 Oct 2019 04:26 PM BdST Updated: 17 Oct 2019 04:26 PM BdST
Two people have been killed after a gas cylinder inside an ambulance exploded in Chattogram's Anwara Upazila.
Four others were injured in the blast that took place in the Upazila's Chaturi Choumuhoni area around 2:30 pm on Thursday, according to police.
The casualties could not be identified immediately but the injured have been admitted to Chattogram Medical College Hospital, said Anwara Police OC Dulal Mahmud.
