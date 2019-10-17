Ambulance cylinder blast leaves two dead, four injured in Ctg

Four others were injured in the blast that took place in the Upazila's Chaturi Choumuhoni area around 2:30 pm on Thursday, according to police.

The casualties could not be identified immediately but the injured have been admitted to Chattogram Medical College Hospital, said Anwara Police OC Dulal Mahmud.

The ambulance was transporting a patient to Chattogram from Bashkhali when the explosion occurred, he added.